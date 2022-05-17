Sign up
Photo 839
New Home
So I bought myself a villa. Just waiting for settlement and then the big move
17th May 2022
17th May 22
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4305
photos
107
followers
105
following
Tags
villa
,
new home
Babs
ace
How exciting. Hope the move goes well.
May 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Congratulations Kathy, wishing you a great move and time in your new home.
May 17th, 2022
Corinne
ace
Congratulations ! Nice house and good luck for the big move !
May 17th, 2022
