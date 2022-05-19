Sign up
Photo 841
Fast
I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 19
19th May 2022
19th May 22
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
fast
52 assignments
pf52assignments
it really wasn't going vey fast
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture and clarity Kathy, love the shiny lines and buildings. Your timing was perfect.
May 19th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
I like it
May 19th, 2022
