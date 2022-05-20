Sign up
I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 20
20th May 2022
20th May 22
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
moni kozi
ace
Nice shot
May 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
A fabulous shot with lovely shapes, colours and symmetry.
May 20th, 2022
Christina
wonderful - I have been looking and trying to figure out if it is really tapered or whether it's an optical illusion!
May 20th, 2022
Babs
ace
Love the colours and shapes.
May 20th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Ooh this is wonderful
May 20th, 2022
