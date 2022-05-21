Sign up
Photo 843
QVB
Inside the lovely QVB in Sydney.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
4
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4309
photos
107
followers
105
following
230% complete
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
18th May 2022 3:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sydney
,
queen victoria building
,
qvb
Diana
ace
this is so beautiful, wonderful capture and symmetry.
May 21st, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
May 21st, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Awesome shot
May 21st, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@rensala
thank you for the fav
May 21st, 2022
