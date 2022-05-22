Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 844
New Prime Minister
Now lets see what this muppet gets up to
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4310
photos
107
followers
105
following
231% complete
View this month »
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
844
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
22nd May 2022 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
prime minister
,
albo
Mags
ace
LOL! I am so jaded in my old age when it comes to politics - which is so closely related to prostitution - there's no difference between them anymore.
May 22nd, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
God,I read and thought was TRUMP,lol!! sorry,I’m dyslexic 🤯😵💫
May 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close