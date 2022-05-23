Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 845
Chop chop
I thought I'd have a go at chopping down a tree. It's almost straight 😂
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4311
photos
108
followers
106
following
231% complete
View this month »
838
839
840
841
842
843
844
845
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
19th May 2022 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
chop
,
thank goodness i'm a nurse and not a wood cutter
Renee Salamon
ace
… but pretty amazing that you did it! It’ll make a great sculpture
May 23rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Now all you have to do is start carving something pretty!
May 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close