Photo 846
Bathroom
I quite liked this public restroom for some reason
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
restroom
bathroom
toilets
Issi Bannerman
It looks very grand!
May 24th, 2022
Diana
It does look special, I love the tones.
May 24th, 2022
