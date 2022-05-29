Sign up
Photo 851
Audio
Spotted this well used radio sitting on a wall
29th May 2022
29th May 22
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4317
photos
108
followers
106
following
233% complete
View this month »
844
845
846
847
848
849
850
851
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
25th May 2022 11:53am
Tags
radio
,
audio
,
may22words
Mags
ace
Oh my! That has seen better days.
May 29th, 2022
