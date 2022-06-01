Previous
Books I read in May by kjarn
Books I read in May

From top to bottom:

A mystery/thriller that was a good read but not amongst his best
A general fiction that I enjoyed
A crime story that was only ok - too receptive and predictable
A chick lit that I enjoyed
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Kathy A

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
233% complete

Mags ace
They all look fascinating!
June 1st, 2022  
Kathy ace
I always read your reviews carefully. I am reading a bit more (more than just my book club selection) lately. I just finished the 8th in the series of Harry Hole books by Jo Nesbø. Just got The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny (#17 in the Inspecter Gamache series). Book club book for June is Alice in Wonderland (theme for the summer library activities). Next month is Through the Looking Glass. It's been a very long time since I've read those books, and perhaps I really haven't.
June 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
