Photo 866
The pain of it all
I spent hours removing the carpet tack strips in two bedrooms, still have one room to go.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
5
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4332
photos
109
followers
106
following
237% complete
View this month »
Tags
carpet
,
tack strips
Mags
ace
Oh my! I couldn't do it. No help?
June 13th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
Great effort!
June 13th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@marlboromaam
the guy next door helped out by supplying the correct tool but I did it all myself. I'm finding it hard to start the last room today as I'm aching all over
June 13th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
@kjarn
well done! it’s always harder work than you think.
June 13th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@sugarmuser
totally. I thought it would take half an hour to do all three rooms. An hour later I'm still in the first room and my back is aching 😩
June 13th, 2022
