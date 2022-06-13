Previous
Next
The pain of it all by kjarn
Photo 866

The pain of it all

I spent hours removing the carpet tack strips in two bedrooms, still have one room to go.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh my! I couldn't do it. No help?
June 13th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
Great effort!
June 13th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@marlboromaam the guy next door helped out by supplying the correct tool but I did it all myself. I'm finding it hard to start the last room today as I'm aching all over
June 13th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
@kjarn well done! it’s always harder work than you think.
June 13th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@sugarmuser totally. I thought it would take half an hour to do all three rooms. An hour later I'm still in the first room and my back is aching 😩
June 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise