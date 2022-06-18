Sign up
Photo 871
Labels
The new address labels have arrived, it must be official
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
871
Tags
labels
,
new house''address labels
JackieR
ace
Very trusting to post your whole address!! Pretty labels
June 20th, 2022
Babs
ace
Nice labels but not a good idea to put your address on here where anyone can see it. You never know there may be a burglar lurking just waiting for you to say you are going away and they will pounce.
June 20th, 2022
