Previous
Next
Labels by kjarn
Photo 871

Labels

The new address labels have arrived, it must be official
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
238% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Very trusting to post your whole address!! Pretty labels
June 20th, 2022  
Babs ace
Nice labels but not a good idea to put your address on here where anyone can see it. You never know there may be a burglar lurking just waiting for you to say you are going away and they will pounce.
June 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise