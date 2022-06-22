Previous
Hot Chocolate by kjarn
Hot Chocolate

Were they trying to tell me something?
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Diana ace
How funny, I hope you found out 😊
June 22nd, 2022  
