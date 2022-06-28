Previous
Still hard at work by kjarn
Photo 881

Still hard at work

Finally all the carpet, tack strips and staples are up. I've got a guy in there doing some painting now then I'll get the floors done and then I can sell it
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Sounds like a lot of work. Nice image!
June 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
Good that you are almost done, what a relief that must be. I like the way you displayed the tools here.
June 28th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Well done, looks like it's getting there.
June 28th, 2022  
