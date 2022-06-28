Sign up
Photo 881
Still hard at work
Finally all the carpet, tack strips and staples are up. I've got a guy in there doing some painting now then I'll get the floors done and then I can sell it
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4347
photos
109
followers
106
following
241% complete
View this month »
874
875
876
877
878
879
880
881
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2022 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
carpet
,
hard work
,
tack strips
Issi Bannerman
ace
Sounds like a lot of work. Nice image!
June 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
Good that you are almost done, what a relief that must be. I like the way you displayed the tools here.
June 28th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Well done, looks like it's getting there.
June 28th, 2022
