Photo 884
Cityscape
I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 26
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4350
photos
108
followers
106
following
Photo Details
3
3
2
2
1
1
2020 -
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
29th June 2022 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cityscape
,
parramatta
,
52 assignments
,
pf52assignments
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful image with wonderful reference!
July 1st, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@pamknowler
thank you for the fav Pam
July 1st, 2022
