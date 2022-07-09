Previous
Outdoor Portrait by kjarn
Photo 891

Outdoor Portrait

I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 27. An outdoor portrait with a very reluctant participant.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Kathy A

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Sorry for pinching your idea Katy @grammyn
July 9th, 2022  
