Photo 891
Outdoor Portrait
I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 27. An outdoor portrait with a very reluctant participant.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Tags
outdoor portrait
,
52 assignments
,
pf52assignments
,
make-30-2022
,
older than me
Kathy A
ace
Sorry for pinching your idea Katy
@grammyn
July 9th, 2022
