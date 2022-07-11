Sign up
Photo 894
Wall Art
Spotted this the other day
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
7
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4360
photos
107
followers
105
following
244% complete
887
888
889
890
891
892
893
894
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
6th July 2022 11:48am
Privacy
Public
wall art
,
art
Kartia
ace
Amazing artwork. I love the clouds.
July 11th, 2022
Karl Schubert
Love it !!
July 11th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very cool artwork
July 11th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@bkbinthecity
thank you for the fav
July 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh this is beautifully done, reminds me of Maverick except that the flag is wrong ;-)
July 11th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Awesome painting!
July 11th, 2022
Christina
Top gun!
July 11th, 2022
