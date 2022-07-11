Previous
Next
Wall Art by kjarn
Photo 894

Wall Art

Spotted this the other day
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kartia ace
Amazing artwork. I love the clouds.
July 11th, 2022  
Karl Schubert
Love it !!
July 11th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very cool artwork
July 11th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@bkbinthecity thank you for the fav
July 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh this is beautifully done, reminds me of Maverick except that the flag is wrong ;-)
July 11th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Awesome painting!
July 11th, 2022  
Christina
Top gun!
July 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise