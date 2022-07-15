Previous
Landscape by kjarn
Photo 898

Landscape

I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 28. A nice walk through the Aussie bush
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
Beautiful nature capture with lovely tones and textures.
July 15th, 2022  
JackieR ace
A bit rocky underfoot Kathy!!
July 15th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond luckily where I was standing was flat, I don't do rocks very well anymore
July 15th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Lovely colour & texture.
July 15th, 2022  
