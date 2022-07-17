Sign up
Photo 900
Blind Chef
I went to lunch to the Blind Chef cafe and this was painted on the wall
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
2
1
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4366
photos
107
followers
105
following
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
900
Tags
lunch
,
cafe
,
art’
,
‘blind
,
chef’
,
‘wall
Casablanca
What a great mural! And is he? The chef.....blind?
July 18th, 2022
Pam Knowler
Wow! I wonder what this brings to the table? Sounds a bit dangerous!! Hope you enjoyed your meal!! Super mural!!
July 18th, 2022
