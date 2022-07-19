Sign up
Photo 902
Monkey business
Spotted this guy on a recent trip to the zoo
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
zoo
gorilla
Corinne
ace
Always cute !
July 19th, 2022
Mags
ace
Oh! What a pose and capture!
July 19th, 2022
