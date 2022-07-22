Sign up
Photo 905
Feeling
I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 29. I see happiness and love in this photo
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
feeling
grandchildren
amelia
joshua
52 assignments
pf52assignments
Mags
They are great looking children! I love your location for your shoot too.
July 23rd, 2022
