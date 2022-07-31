Sign up
Photo 914
Dinosaur
I saw a dinosaur in the bush
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4380
photos
107
followers
106
following
250% complete
907
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2022 1:00pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dinosaur
,
bush
Jacqueline
ace
Good find, a real planteater!
July 31st, 2022
Babs
ace
Well spotted, we just see snakes and lace monitor lizards in the bushland near us.
July 31st, 2022
