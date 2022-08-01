Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 915
Books I read in July
From top to bottom:
A medical/legal thriller which I enjoyed and it certainly gave me food for thought
A general fiction that was terrible, I only read it because it was for book club
A general fiction that I enjoyed
A psychological thriller that I enjoyed
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4381
photos
107
followers
106
following
250% complete
View this month »
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
915
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
1st August 2022 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
books
Diana
ace
Three out of four sounds pretty good to me, l like the way you present your books. I am sure I will enjoy the bottom one.
August 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close