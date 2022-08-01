Previous
Books I read in July by kjarn
Photo 915

Books I read in July

From top to bottom:

A medical/legal thriller which I enjoyed and it certainly gave me food for thought
A general fiction that was terrible, I only read it because it was for book club
A general fiction that I enjoyed
A psychological thriller that I enjoyed
Diana ace
Three out of four sounds pretty good to me, l like the way you present your books. I am sure I will enjoy the bottom one.
August 1st, 2022  
