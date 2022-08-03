Sign up
Photo 917
Out for Lunch
Tasty burger and chips
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
lunch
,
chips
,
burger
Leli
ace
My mind and tummy say yummy. My better half tells me to stay away.
August 3rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Looks yummy
August 3rd, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
Definitely yummy! Those chips! Too tempting! 🤣
August 3rd, 2022
