Photo 918
Abstract 2
Not strictly an abstract but sort of
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Tags
abstractaug2022
Diana
ace
This is lovely Kathy, great focus and dof.
August 4th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Definitely sort of.
August 4th, 2022
