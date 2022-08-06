Sign up
Photo 920
Table decoration
Saw these on the table where I stopped for a hot chocolate
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
3rd August 2022 12:57pm
Tags
flowers
leaves
herbs
Diana
Well spotted and captured, they do make lovely table decorations. A very popular plant in Japan which is planted all over.
August 6th, 2022
