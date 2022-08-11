Sign up
Photo 925
Chalk drawing
I think its a plane although it could possibly be a bird
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4391
photos
107
followers
105
following
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
19th June 2022 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
pavement
,
drawing
,
chalk
Jennie B.
I see a plane ✈️. Cute little drawing, nice find.
August 11th, 2022
Babs
ace
I think its a plane plus the pilot flying it too
August 11th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
of course, I can see that now 🤪
August 11th, 2022
