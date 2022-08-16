Sign up
Photo 930
Time to Sell
Fingers crossed its a successful auction this weekend
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4396
photos
108
followers
105
following
Tags
house
,
auction
,
fingers crossed
Mags
ace
Was this your home? If so, wishing you the best sale!
August 17th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@marlboromaam
yes, this was my home for 35 years. Thank you
August 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
@kjarn
That's a long time to live in one home. I still have dreams about the house I grew up in, and my grandparents house which I spent summers and holidays at. Hope you are enjoying your new home.
August 17th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@marlboromaam
I am enjoying my new home although it still feels like I'm just staying over. Maybe once the house sells, I stop going there, I only have one set of keys and my mail stops being redirected it will feel more like home
August 17th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Wishing you the best…May God bless you with happiness and peace in your new place ❤️🌻
August 17th, 2022
