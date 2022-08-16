Previous
Next
Time to Sell by kjarn
Photo 930

Time to Sell

Fingers crossed its a successful auction this weekend
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Was this your home? If so, wishing you the best sale!
August 17th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@marlboromaam yes, this was my home for 35 years. Thank you
August 17th, 2022  
Mags ace
@kjarn That's a long time to live in one home. I still have dreams about the house I grew up in, and my grandparents house which I spent summers and holidays at. Hope you are enjoying your new home.
August 17th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@marlboromaam I am enjoying my new home although it still feels like I'm just staying over. Maybe once the house sells, I stop going there, I only have one set of keys and my mail stops being redirected it will feel more like home
August 17th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Wishing you the best…May God bless you with happiness and peace in your new place ❤️🌻
August 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise