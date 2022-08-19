Sign up
Photo 933
Motion Blur
I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 33
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
motion blur
52 assignments
pf52assignments
abstractaug2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh wow! This is great!
August 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous abstract and colour.
August 19th, 2022
