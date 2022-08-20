Sign up
Photo 934
Sky
This is what I saw as I was leaving for work the other day
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
18th August 2022 6:04am
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
amazing sky
Mags
ace
Wow! What a gorgeous sky!
August 20th, 2022
