Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 943
Rona
It finally got me
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4409
photos
106
followers
103
following
258% complete
View this month »
936
937
938
939
940
941
942
943
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
29th August 2022 6:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
corona
,
virus
,
covid
,
positive rat
Lesley
ace
Boo! Hope it doesn’t hit you too badly.
August 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
So sorry! Hope you're on the mend and better very soon.
August 28th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@tinley23
@marlboromaam
no symptoms at all so far
August 28th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
Sorry to see this! Hope it’s a mild version and you have quick recovery! Big hug !
August 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close