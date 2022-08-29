Previous
Rona by kjarn
Photo 943

Rona

It finally got me
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Lesley ace
Boo! Hope it doesn’t hit you too badly.
August 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
So sorry! Hope you're on the mend and better very soon.
August 28th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@tinley23 @marlboromaam no symptoms at all so far
August 28th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
Sorry to see this! Hope it’s a mild version and you have quick recovery! Big hug !
August 28th, 2022  
