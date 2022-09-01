Previous
Books I read in August by kjarn
Books I read in August

From top to bottom:

A mystery/thriller that I really enjoyed
A crime story that wasn't as gritty as usual but I still enjoyed it
A memoir that was a real mixed bag, sad, funny, interesting but dragged a bit in the second half
A chick lit that I enjoyed
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Diana ace
I really admire that you find the time to read four books a month! Mostly they sound like great books too.
September 1st, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Well done you - I love Harlan Coben so will download and try and read this month. I’m celebrating that I managed to read two books this month.
September 1st, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@rensala Two is better than none. I'm pretty are you get out and about more than I do so its all down to how much spare time we have isn't it
September 1st, 2022  
Christina
Woohoo 4 books in a month, looks like a nice assortment.
September 1st, 2022  
