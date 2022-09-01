Sign up
Photo 946
Books I read in August
From top to bottom:
A mystery/thriller that I really enjoyed
A crime story that wasn't as gritty as usual but I still enjoyed it
A memoir that was a real mixed bag, sad, funny, interesting but dragged a bit in the second half
A chick lit that I enjoyed
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4412
photos
106
followers
103
following
259% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
31st August 2022 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
books
Diana
ace
I really admire that you find the time to read four books a month! Mostly they sound like great books too.
September 1st, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Well done you - I love Harlan Coben so will download and try and read this month. I’m celebrating that I managed to read two books this month.
September 1st, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@rensala
Two is better than none. I'm pretty are you get out and about more than I do so its all down to how much spare time we have isn't it
September 1st, 2022
Christina
Woohoo 4 books in a month, looks like a nice assortment.
September 1st, 2022
