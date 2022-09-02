Previous
Night Time by kjarn
Night Time

I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 35.

Unfortunately due to being in isolation with covid I was only able to stand at my front door and grab a shot of the complex I live in.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
bkb in the city
Nice simple shot
September 2nd, 2022  
moni kozi
Wooow! Such a deserted look. Makes me think of a film with an atomic disaster and how humans die and the green and blue bead lives on. On the Beach.
September 2nd, 2022  
Diana
It looks like a lovely quiet neighbourhood you live in, nicely captured.
September 2nd, 2022  
Boxplayer
Striking, hope the COVID is not being too troublesome.
September 2nd, 2022  
Kathy A
@boxplayer Thank you. I had a slight temp on day 1 and a husky voice on day 2 but apart from that, nothing.
September 2nd, 2022  
Boxplayer
@kjarn oh well that's really good news, just got to wait for the all-clear presumably.
September 2nd, 2022  
