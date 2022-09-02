Sign up
Photo 947
Night Time
I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 35.
Unfortunately due to being in isolation with covid I was only able to stand at my front door and grab a shot of the complex I live in.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
6
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4413
photos
106
followers
103
following
259% complete
View this month »
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
947
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
30th August 2022 11:40pm
Exif
View Info
night time
,
52 assignments
,
pf52assignments
,
my block villas
bkb in the city
Nice simple shot
September 2nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wooow! Such a deserted look. Makes me think of a film with an atomic disaster and how humans die and the green and blue bead lives on. On the Beach.
September 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
It looks like a lovely quiet neighbourhood you live in, nicely captured.
September 2nd, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Striking, hope the COVID is not being too troublesome.
September 2nd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@boxplayer
Thank you. I had a slight temp on day 1 and a husky voice on day 2 but apart from that, nothing.
September 2nd, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
@kjarn
oh well that's really good news, just got to wait for the all-clear presumably.
September 2nd, 2022
