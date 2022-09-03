Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 948
Fruit
A couple of lemons on my lemon tree
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4414
photos
106
followers
103
following
259% complete
941
942
943
944
945
946
947
948
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
19th August 2022 4:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
fruit
,
lemons
,
sep22words
Taffy
ace
How wonderful! I've always wanted a lemon tree!
September 3rd, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
September 3rd, 2022
