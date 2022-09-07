Sign up
Photo 952
Tranquil
Walking along the foreshore on the central coast
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
5
0
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4418
photos
106
followers
103
following
945
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
Tags
water
,
waterfront
,
wow wow
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful and peaceful setting, beautifully captured. Love the gentle ripples of the waves.
September 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
Looks like a lovely day. We have had rain for the last 4 days but I haven't seen much of it because I have been out of action, but it is lovely and sunny today.
September 7th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
the weather has been terrible down here too, this photo was taken a few weeks ago
September 7th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful and sunny!
September 7th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful and tranquil indeed.
September 7th, 2022
