Tranquil by kjarn
Photo 952

Tranquil

Walking along the foreshore on the central coast
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a wonderful and peaceful setting, beautifully captured. Love the gentle ripples of the waves.
September 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
Looks like a lovely day. We have had rain for the last 4 days but I haven't seen much of it because I have been out of action, but it is lovely and sunny today.
September 7th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@onewing the weather has been terrible down here too, this photo was taken a few weeks ago
September 7th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Beautiful and sunny!
September 7th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful and tranquil indeed.
September 7th, 2022  
