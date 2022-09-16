Previous
Next
The Sun by kjarn
Photo 961

The Sun

I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 37
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Splendid closeup!
September 17th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful sunflower!
September 17th, 2022  
Kim ace
Nice way to fill the frame!
September 17th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise