Flower by kjarn
Photo 963

Flower

Spotted this beauty in my neighbours garden
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
What a great shot and frame filler, gorgeous colour and detail.
September 18th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Looks like an amaryllis but I have never seen one outside before - how divine!
September 18th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav
September 18th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca I believe you are right. It was just sitting there all alone in a garden bed
September 18th, 2022  
