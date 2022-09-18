Sign up
Photo 963
Flower
Spotted this beauty in my neighbours garden
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
4
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4429
photos
106
followers
103
following
263% complete
View this month »
956
957
958
959
960
961
962
963
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
18th September 2022 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flower
,
amaryllis
Diana
ace
What a great shot and frame filler, gorgeous colour and detail.
September 18th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Looks like an amaryllis but I have never seen one outside before - how divine!
September 18th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav
September 18th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
I believe you are right. It was just sitting there all alone in a garden bed
September 18th, 2022
