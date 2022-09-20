Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 965
Farewell
Yes, stolen from the TV - yes, plagiarised but its my project and part of my memory of a very moving funeral.
RIP your Majesty, you will be very missed.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4431
photos
106
followers
103
following
264% complete
View this month »
958
959
960
961
962
963
964
965
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2020 -
Taken
20th September 2022 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
funeral
,
farewell
,
queen elizabeth
Mickey Anderson
ace
Nice, may she RIP
September 20th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
lovely capture
September 20th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@brillomick
thank you Mickey
September 20th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@phil_sandford
thanks for the fav Phil
September 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
That's a great capture from off the TV. I thought you were really there.
September 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close