Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 968
Outdoor Macro
I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 38
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4434
photos
106
followers
103
following
265% complete
View this month »
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
18th September 2022 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52 assignments
,
pf52assignments
,
outdoor macro
Mags
ace
This is just gorgeous, Kathy!
September 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close