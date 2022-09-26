Previous
Big Rock by kjarn
Photo 971

Big Rock

I liked this big rock sitting on the beach
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Such a beautiful scene! I wish I was sitting on that beach!
September 26th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@pamknowler I'm so glad we are heading into summer rather than out of it. Thank you for the fav
September 26th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
What a lovely place and great sky colour.
September 26th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@boxplayer it is a lovely beach. Thank you for the fav
September 26th, 2022  
Corinne ace
Nice framing
September 26th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture of this beautiful setting.
September 26th, 2022  
