Photo 971
Big Rock
I liked this big rock sitting on the beach
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
6
3
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4437
photos
105
followers
103
following
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
14th September 2022 11:28am
beach
rock
Pam Knowler
ace
Such a beautiful scene! I wish I was sitting on that beach!
September 26th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@pamknowler
I'm so glad we are heading into summer rather than out of it. Thank you for the fav
September 26th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
What a lovely place and great sky colour.
September 26th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@boxplayer
it is a lovely beach. Thank you for the fav
September 26th, 2022
Corinne
ace
Nice framing
September 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture of this beautiful setting.
September 26th, 2022
