Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 975
Telephoto
I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 39.
This is the best photo I could get using the "telephoto" lens on my phone. I took a zillion shots and none were in focus
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4441
photos
105
followers
103
following
267% complete
View this month »
968
969
970
971
972
973
974
975
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
28th September 2022 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
telephoto
,
rubbish photo
,
52 assignments
,
pf52assignments
Babs
ace
He is on top of the world.
September 30th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
He looks pleased to be up there!
September 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close