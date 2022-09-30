Previous
Telephoto by kjarn
Telephoto

I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 39.

This is the best photo I could get using the "telephoto" lens on my phone. I took a zillion shots and none were in focus

30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Babs ace
He is on top of the world.
September 30th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
He looks pleased to be up there!
September 30th, 2022  
