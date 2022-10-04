Sign up
Photo 979
Spring
Spotted this little beauty on my walk
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
6
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4445
photos
106
followers
104
following
972
973
974
975
976
977
978
979
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
2nd October 2022 11:13am
flower
spring
orange
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and lovely detail, such a gorgeous colour too.
October 4th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a beautiful poppy.
October 4th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
October 4th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely and bright.
October 4th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Love a poppy, so cheering.
October 4th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Gorgeous colour & centre
October 4th, 2022
