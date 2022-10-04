Previous
Next
Spring by kjarn
Photo 979

Spring

Spotted this little beauty on my walk
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot and lovely detail, such a gorgeous colour too.
October 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a beautiful poppy.
October 4th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
October 4th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely and bright.
October 4th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Love a poppy, so cheering.
October 4th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Gorgeous colour & centre
October 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise