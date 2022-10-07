Previous
Speed by kjarn
Photo 982

Speed

I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 40.

That bird was going pretty fast across the water
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Boxplayer ace
Excellent, love a pelican!
October 7th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@boxplayer thank you for the fav
October 7th, 2022  
Cazzi ace
Great focus on the speeding bird. I wouldn't like to get too close to all those long sharp beaks 🙂
October 7th, 2022  
