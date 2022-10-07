Sign up
Photo 982
Speed
I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 40.
That bird was going pretty fast across the water
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4448
photos
106
followers
104
following
Tags
speed
,
52 assignments
,
pf52assignments
Boxplayer
ace
Excellent, love a pelican!
October 7th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@boxplayer
thank you for the fav
October 7th, 2022
Cazzi
ace
Great focus on the speeding bird. I wouldn't like to get too close to all those long sharp beaks 🙂
October 7th, 2022
