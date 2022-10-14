Sign up
Red
I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 41.
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
red
,
bottle brush
,
52 assignments
,
pf52assignments
Kathy
ace
This tree has such colorful and fascinating flowers. Lovely close up.
October 15th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@randystreat
it sure is a lovely Australian native. Thank you for the fav
October 15th, 2022
