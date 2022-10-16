Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 991
Macro
Just trying out the macro lens on my new phone
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4457
photos
106
followers
104
following
271% complete
View this month »
984
985
986
987
988
989
990
991
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
16th October 2022 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
new iphone
,
oct22words
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and textures, is that a lemon blossom?
October 16th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's super!
October 16th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
yes it is Diana
October 16th, 2022
Helen Jane
ace
Well you caught a lovely plane of focus here
October 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close