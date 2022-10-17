Sign up
Photo 992
Flowers
I bought myself a bunch of flowers
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4458
photos
106
followers
104
following
271% complete
View this month »
985
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
16th October 2022 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
colours
Boxplayer
ace
How lovely, nice frame filling.
October 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful bunch too, love all the colours.
October 17th, 2022
