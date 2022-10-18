Previous
Corridor by kjarn
Photo 993

Corridor

I like everything about this corridor
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Issi Bannerman ace
Yes, I agree. It's pristine and I love the reflections on the spotlessly clean floor.
October 18th, 2022  
