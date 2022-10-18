Sign up
Photo 993
Corridor
I like everything about this corridor
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4459
photos
106
followers
104
following
272% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
16th October 2022 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
lines
,
corridor
,
repetition
Issi Bannerman
ace
Yes, I agree. It's pristine and I love the reflections on the spotlessly clean floor.
October 18th, 2022
