Previous
Next
Reflections by kjarn
Photo 994

Reflections

I was looking everywhere for a reflection photo while out and about today but it was such a cloudy day that none jumped out at me until I spotted this out the window of the bus on the way home.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful angles and reflections.
October 19th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Well spotted. You just never know where a photo will come from!
October 19th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
October 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise