Photo 994
Reflections
I was looking everywhere for a reflection photo while out and about today but it was such a cloudy day that none jumped out at me until I spotted this out the window of the bus on the way home.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4460
photos
106
followers
104
following
987
988
989
990
991
992
993
994
Tags
reflection
,
oct22words
Diana
ace
Wonderful angles and reflections.
October 19th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Well spotted. You just never know where a photo will come from!
October 19th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
October 19th, 2022
