Photo 996
Night Portrait
I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 42
This is the only person who would sit outside at night to have their photo taken
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
21st October 2022 8:02pm
teddy
night portrait
52 assignments
pf52assignments
Diana
What a lovely shot of this cute teddy!
October 21st, 2022
