Photo 997
Face
Spotted this face on the stapler
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4463
photos
106
followers
104
following
Photo Details
12
12
2
2
2020 -
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
3rd October 2022 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
face
,
stapler
,
oct22words
Lesley
ace
Oh I love ‘faces in places’. We’ll spotted!
October 22nd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
October 22nd, 2022
