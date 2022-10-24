Sign up
Photo 999
Smile
My daughter loving her new Oodie
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
5
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4465
photos
105
followers
104
following
273% complete
View this month »
992
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2020 -
Taken
24th July 2022 10:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
,
daughter
,
chelsea
,
oct22words
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such a beautiful portrait of your lovely daughter.
October 24th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
thank you for the fav Issi
October 24th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
A beautiful portrait & that onesie looks so soft & warm!
October 24th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Oodie and pearls a great combination
October 24th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@carole_sandford
they are the comfiest things ever. Thank you for the fav
October 24th, 2022
